Report: Metro by T-Mobile Rolls Out “Fast Pass” Rebate Program for Flex Customers
Earlier this year, Metro by T-Mobile started offering new Flex plans as a way to simplify prepaid options of new and existing customers. But it looks like the Un-carrier will soon be making changes to these plans.
An insider screenshot was shared to The Mobile Report, who revealed the prepaid brand’s plans to offer a $50 or $100 rebate after a couple of months.
Under this new program, “Flex Up” and “Flex Plus” plan customers will get a rebate after paying for their second month of service. Admittedly, we also found it weird that the $100 rebate will be going to the cheaper plan instead of the more expensive “Flex Plus” plan, which will only get $50. The report did not share why this was the case.
The shared document reveals that the rebate program will only be offered to “tenured” customers.
We don’t have the full details of this “Fast Pass” rebate program yet so we’ll have to wait for more details when it becomes available. The program started on Thursday, August 22.
Source: The Mobile Report