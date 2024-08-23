T-Mobile Customers May Need to Change Google Play Payment Option
Google is making changes to its payment options for Google Play. Part of those changes will affect T-Mobile customers.
Of course, this isn’t an unexpected change since Verizon and AT&T had previously ended support for paying through a carrier. In today’s announcement, T-Mobile is next to end support for this option.
As reported by Android Police, Google released an updated list of accepted payment methods on its support page. The updated page doesn’t show T-Mobile users having a carrier billing option. Google said:
“On August 29, T-Mobile Phone billing won’t be accepted as payment method for new Google Play Store subscription sign ups. If you already have a Play subscription with T-Mobile Phone billing, to avoid any interruptions, update your payment method before September 2024.”
Although the change won’t take effect until September, the option to choose T-Mobile as a payment option has already been removed. Was this an option you used? What other alternative do you plan to use next?
Source: Android Police