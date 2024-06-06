Report: T-Mobile Customers Shocked With “Second Attempt” Notification of Price Hike

A few weeks ago, T-Mobile announced that it was increasing the prices of some of its plans. The Un-carrier’s subscribers were unhappy with how T-Mobile announced this, without divulging full details of the affected plans. In a nutshell, the notion was that if you received a text regarding an imminent price hike, you would be among the ones affected by it.

But according to a new report, it seems like some customers who did not receive a text from T-Mobile may still be among those affected by the price hike. Some users on Reddit are claiming that the network only informed them of the new change to their rate plans in the last 24 hours. When the price hike was first reported, it was announced that the change would take effect starting June 5th.

The text from T-Mobile also suggests that this was their “second attempt” in informing affected users of their plan’s new price. But some users are wary of this and believe that this was T-Mobile’s plan to “lessen the impact of an across-the-board rate increase.”

One Redditor also shared that he declined the new plan since his account was “price locked.” He received a response from another user that it was not how it worked and that he would be “getting the increase whether you like it or not.”

We have reached out to T-Mobile for a comment on this and will update our article when they respond.

Source: PhoneArena