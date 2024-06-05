T-Mobile Launches Affordable Internet Backup Service for $30/Month
The AT&T and Verizon outage yesterday affected not only smartphone users but also those who rely on traditional ISPs for internet access. And since the outage left many users without an internet connection, it’s no surprise that many are looking for options on what to do the next time this happens.
In line with this, T-Mobile has presented its Home Internet Backup service as an affordable solution for backup service. As T-Mobile pointed out, having backup internet is important since 22 million adults are currently working from home and taking online classes.
So what does T-Mobile’s Home Internet Backup plan bring you?
- 130GB of 5G data per month
- 5G Gateway device at no extra cost
- Fast and easy setup
T-Mobile’s Home Internet Backup will be available in both T-Mobile stores and online starting tomorrow, June 6th. The plan costs $30 per month with AutoPay enabled. For a limited time period, T-Mobile is offering the plan for $20 per month with AutoPay. The offer is available to customers with an existing T-Mobile voice line.
If you would like to learn more about this service, you can visit this page.