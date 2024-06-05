Motorola Edge (2024) Coming to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile
Motorola’s latest model of the mid-range Edge smartphone has been unveiled. Called the Motorola Edge (2024), the device largely resembles the Edge 50 Fusion model. This time around, however, the Motorola Edge (2024) has 15W wireless charging and a better display with a 6.6-inch 144Hz OLED panel and curved sides.
Powering the device from within is a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device has 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 14 upon unboxing. It also carries its signature vegan leather on the back.
Camera-wise, the Motorola Edge (2024) has a 50-megapixel sensor powered by a Sony Lytia 700C. There is a secondary camera on the back with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle/macro camera. In front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.
This year’s model doesn’t have a headphone jack. But it has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC, dual SIM (eSIM included), and IP68 rating.
The Motorola Edge (2024) is hitting shelves on June 20 for a price of $550. You can also pick one up from Motorola’s own website, Amazon, and Best Buy. The device will also be available at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Total by Verizon, Visible by Verizon, Consumer Cellular, and Straight Talk.
Source: GSMArena