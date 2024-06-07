T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile Discounts Devices for Father’s Day
A couple of weeks to go and it’s Father’s Day, time to pay tribute to the fathers who work hard to provide for their families and be a pillar of support in their homes. In line with this, T-Mobile is making shopping for your favorite dad a breeze.
The Un-carrier has set up a Father’s Day promotion for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. Here’s what you can get during this time:
For the one in need of a phone upgrade:
At T-Mobile, get a…
- FREE iPhone 15 Pro (up to $1000 off) when you trade in a device on Go5G Next.
- FREE iPhone 15 (up to $830 off) when you trade in an eligible device and add a line on one of our best Go5G plans.
- FREE Samsung Galaxy S24 (up to $800 off) when you trade in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.
- FREE Samsung Galaxy S24/S23 or Google Pixel 8 (up to $800 off) when you add a new line on Go5G Plusor Go5G Next.
- FREE iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 (up to $700) when you purchase the same device and add a line on ANY plan. BOGO for the dad and the grad!
At Metro, get a…
- FREE iPhone 11 or Samsung A35 when (up to $499) when you sign up for Metro Flex Plus and bring your number to Metro.
- FREE Samsung A15 or REVVL 7 Pro (up to $249) when you sign up for Metro Flex Up and bring your number to Metro.
For the one passionate about health & fitness:
At T-Mobile, get a…
- FREE Apple Watch (up to $250 off) when you purchase the same watch and add a qualifying watch line. Another BOGO!
- FREE Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (up to $380 off) when you add a qualifying watch line.
For the one who loves music & podcasts:
At T-Mobile, get…
- $300 off the top-selling Onyx Studio 8 speaker.
- $40 off the booming JBL Charge 5 starting June 13.
For the one obsessed with streaming:
At T-Mobile, get…
- 50% off iPad 9th Gen (64GB) when you add a qualifying tablet line.
- $230 off almost ANY iPad (excludes iPad 9th Gen) when you add a qualifying tablet line.
- Plus, customers can get FREE Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix with Go5G Next plans!
- At Metro, get a FREE TCL TAB 8 LE (up to $159) when you add a new tablet line.
You can visit T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile’s website more information.