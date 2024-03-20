Woman Claims T-Mobile & AT&T’s Towers are Making Her Sick

Have you ever considered the possibility of a network tower that’s making you sick? In a recent report, there is one woman from Minnesota who filed a lawsuit against AT&T, T-Mobile, and American Tower for allegedly making her sick.

According to Wireless Estimator, Marcia Haller moved into her home in 2008 with her husband. They reside in a rural area just north of Duluth, Minnesota. Shortly after this, a guyed tower was erected around 1,300 feet from their residence. SpectraSite later purchased the tower, which later became American Tower Corp. The tower was then leased to AT&T and T-Mobile.

The report showed that ever since the tower was upgraded to 5G in October 2019, Haller has encountered debilitating health issues. In her lawsuit, she alleges that her 51 strokes were caused by the radiofrequency (RF) radiation exposure brought about by the tower. Other than this, she blames her other health issues on the tower, including cognitive impairment and vision and hearing loss.

The Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wellness program supports Haller’s claim.

Haller claims that when she moved away from the area, her condition improved. But when she returned, the symptoms came back too. To help with her condition, the family has a Faraday cage room for Maria. Meanwhile, she is asking AT&T, T-Mobile, and American Tower to make changes to their RF signals.

Both AT&T and T-Mobile are expected to respond by filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Source: PhoneArena