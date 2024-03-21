T-Mobile Names New Batch of 25 Hometown Grant Recipients
T-Mobile has once again unveiled its newest batch of Hometown Grant recipients. With today’s announcement, they have added 25 new recipients to the list, making it a total of 275 communities across 46 states.
Ever since T-Mobile kicked off its five-year Hometown Grants commitment, the Un-carrier is nearing its $25 million mark. Apart from helping communities prepare for a stronger and more resilient future, the Un-carrier is helping fuel dreams.
Its latest recipients now include towns in Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Nebraska. Here is the list of new recipients and what their projects are:
- Jacksonville, Ala.: Build a gazebo at the Public Safety Complex Lake, to provide a covered outdoor space for fishing enthusiasts and community gatherings.
- Camden, Ark.: Revitalize an empty lot and former library space into an outdoor community green space, with a strong emphasis on community engagement, environmental sustainability and recreational opportunities.
- Russellville, Ark.: Renovate the Riggs-Hamilton American Legion Post 20, updating the 90-year-old building’s interior with ADA accessible restrooms.
- Ukiah, Calif.: Transform the United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC) Resource Center into a warm, home-like environment for those impacted by a disaster, including lounge areas, new cozy furniture, upgraded technology and toys and games for children.
- Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Conn.: Plan and develop a Business Tech Center for The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPTN) community, aimed at supporting tribal entrepreneurs with tools and resources to turn business ideas into successful, strategically planned business ventures.
- Cordele, Ga.: Complete historic building renovations for the new home of the Culture Arts Center, a hub for community services, afterschool programs and cultural arts festivals.
- Hogansville, Ga.: Revitalize the historic 1937 Royal Theatre, with upgrades to the building’s electrical so it can serve as a theatrical hub for the community and increase downtown vitality.
- Clinton, Iowa: Restore and reopen the Vince Jetter Community Center, providing expanded outstanding programs and services to underserved youth and families in the community.
- Spencer, Iowa: Transform the Spencer Public Library courtyard into a musical garden, providing an interactive and inclusive outdoor space in the heart of downtown Spencer.
- Angola, Ind.: Expand the existing Imagine Alley, in partnership with the City of Angola, Easterseals RISE and Relic Emporium, by creating a vibrant mural promoting kindness and inclusivity.
- Argos, Ind.: Launch the “4-H Poss-ABILITIES Program,” crafted to offer inclusive youth livestock and exhibit building experiences, pairing K-12 grade special needs students with 4-H youth mentors, providing enriching opportunities in both livestock care and exhibit development throughout Marshall County.
- El Dorado, Kan.: Complete the District Stadium, an outdoor venue dedicated to hosting a variety of entertainment and wiffleball events for the community and visitors.
- Hammond, La.: Install a public address communications system at Chappapeela Sports Park, to ensure the safety of the community.
- Northampton, Mass.: Install artistic lighting installation on railway underpass in downtown Northampton to enhance walkability and the physical connection of Main Street.
- Hattiesburg, Miss.: Renovate the playground at Vernon Dahmer Park and restore the fire-damaged pavilion for community events and gatherings.
- Laurel, Miss.: Create the Laurel-Jones County Library Bookmobile, a refurbished trolley enabled to provide technology on the go for those living in underserved, rural areas across the county.
- McComb, Miss.: Establish the first-ever McComb Museum of Music, renovating an existing Main Street building to highlight the community’s local artists and musical history.
- Goldsboro, N.C.: Install automatic doors at the Wayne Opportunity Center, providing a safe, accessible and inclusive environment for the community.
- Hickory, N.C.: Update the Samuel William Davis, Sr. Multipurpose Field at Taft Broome Park, making improvements to the field’s turf, PA system, netting and fencing, to provide an enhanced facility for sports and community events and preserve the rich history of the former Ridgeview High School.
- Murphy, N.C.: Revamp the new Cherokee County Sharing Center food pantry building, including restrooms and a large wash sink for produce, to continue to provide nutritious groceries to families in need.
- Columbus, Neb.: Construct an all-inclusive community playground in the heart of downtown near the Columbus Community Building which houses the public library, children’s museum, city hall and more.
- Lovelock, Nev.: Renovate Amherst Park, creating a fitness court with new fitness equipment to provide the community with a dedicated outdoor space to promote physical wellness.
- Independence, Ore.: Enhance the community experience at Sunset Meadows Nature Park by building a new accessible play area that will promote nature and community bonding.
- Herminie, Pa.: Establish a comprehensive career training lab within Yough School District that will provide training opportunities for local youth, prepare students for the workforce and foster economic career growth within the community.
- Sun Prairie, Wis.: Install solar panels on the renovated Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce building, providing a sustainable energy solution while continuing to foster connections and growth in the community.
You can learn more about the project here.