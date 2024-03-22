T-Mobile Bringing Back Free MLB.tv Perk on March 26
Last month, it was reported that T-Mobile will be bringing back its much-loved free MLB.tv perk. And true enough, the free perk is already live on T-Mobile’s T Life app.
This marks the ninth year that T-Mobile is running this perk to its subscribers who are avid baseball fans. As such, it is already considered as one of T-Mobile’s longest running perks.
Even though the perk is now available on the Un-carrier’s T Life app, you won’t be able to get it yet. If you click on it, it will send you a message saying “It’s not quite Tuesday.” Instead, you can claim the free perk on March 26, Tuesday.
According to The Mobile Report, the free perk can be availed from March 26 to April 1. This means you don’t have a lot of time available to claim it so make sure to set a reminder when the freebie goes live on Tuesday.
Source: The Mobile Report