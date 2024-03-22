T-Mobile’ Connect Plans Get Increase in Data Allotment
T-Mobile’s Connect plans have gotten a data increase.
The new changes were spotted by Coverage Critic. With the new changes, the data allotment on these plans now look like this:
- $15 plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of data (previously 3.5GB per month)
- $25 plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 8GB of data (previously 6.5GB per month)
As noted by the publication, the two newer Connect plans do not seem to be affected by today’s changes. They remain at $10 per month with 1GB data and $35 per month at 12GB data.
Source: Coverage Critic