Select OnePlus Devices on T-Mobile Now Getting Oxygen OS 14 Update
Select OnePlus users on T-Mobile are in for a treat. The smartphone manufacturer is rolling out the official Oxygen OS 14 update based on Android 14 to select OnePlus devices on T-Mobile.
As reported by Android Authority, the devices that are getting the update include the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro.
This is good news for users of these devices since the unlocked versions previously received their updates in the previous weeks. The update is now ready for T-Mobile-locked devices.
Unfortunately for OnePlus 8 users, this OS update will be the last one that OnePlus will release. But they will continue to get security updates after that.
Are you using any of these devices? Have you received the update already?
Source: Android Authority