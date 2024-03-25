T-Mobile Lets Anyone Win Custom Secret Baseball Button Device
Just before last week ended, it was reported that T-Mobile would be bringing back its free MLB.TV perk to customers. True enough, T-Mobile has made the official announcement that its MLB.TV perk will be available starting tomorrow, March 26 until Monday, April 1.
In line with MLB Opening Day, the Un-carrier has a new marketing trick in the form of a Secret Baseball Button. According to T-Mo, this custom device will allow people in the office to watch baseball without their boss catching them during a random “pop-in.”
T-Mobile says the Secret Baseball Button is a customized device that connects to a laptop via Bluetooth. With the click of a button, you can switch to “work” mode when you’re watching baseball. You can watch the button in action here.
They are currently offering the button to anyone, regardless of whether you are a T-Mobile customer. The giveaway for the customized button will end on March 31. You can try your luck on this site.
Source: T-Mobile