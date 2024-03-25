T-Mobile Rolls Out Backup Internet Plan for Business Customers

Earlier today, T-Mobile unveiled a new “Backup Internet” service for business users.

For $30 per month, you can sign up for the new 5G Business Internet Backup plan offered by T-Mo.

This plan is meant as a backup plan for those who already have cable or fiber connection. If you are not a T-Mobile Business user, this backup internet service is not available for you.

As of this writing, the details of the plan have not yet been disclosed. But according to The Mobile Report, the $30 per month plan will give you “up to 7 days” of backup internet per billing cycle. What’s even better is that the Un-carrier is offering an introductory price of $15 per month for this plan. If you sign up during this introductory period, you can lock in the plan at $15 per month instead of the regular $30 per month.

If you are interested, a router will be provided to you and is included in the monthly cost of the plan. The setup process is fairly simple so you don’t need to worry about it if you aren’t tech savvy.

Hopefully, more details about the plan will be disclosed by T-Mobile soon.

Source: The Mobile Report