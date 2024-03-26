Report: T-Mobile Prepaid Will Offer Two for $75/Month Soon

It looks like T-Mobile has an upcoming two for $75 per month offer on prepaid lines. Initially, the report shared that this promotion started on March 21st. But they have updated the report since T-Mobile has delayed the rollout of the promo.

As of this writing, a new date for the promotion’s rollout has not yet been announced. We’ll keep an eye out for more updates.

According to The Mobile Report, the promotion will allow you to sign up for two prepaid lines for just $75 per month. The plan lets you make free calls and texts to US, Canada, and Mexico numbers as long as you’re in one of these countries.

In addition to the rate, the Un-carrier is waiving the Device Connection Charge (DCC) fee when you sign up. You won’t have to pay the $35 fee when activating your device.

As mentioned, there’s no word yet on when the promotion will rollout. But if it does, it’s definitely something worth checking out, especially if you plan to switch to prepaid.

Source: The Mobile Report