T-Mobile’s MLB Perk Set to Return in March
A few days ago, it was revealed that T-Mobile will no longer offer its MLS Season Pass. This got some fans worried about the fate of T-Mo’s popular freebie, MLB. Fortunately, the Un-carrier already signed a five-year partnership with MLB last April 2023.
It was already revealed that the MLB perk will soon be available for redemption. But we just didn’t know the big date. Thankfully, PhoneArena has revealed that the perk will be coming back on March 26.
This coincides with the season’s North American Opening Day, which will be on March 28. The first two games between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will be held a week earlier in Seoul, South Korea. Once the perk becomes available, T-Mo customers can get their free subscription to MLB.TV.
Subscribers will have until April 2 to get the offer on the T Life app. More information about the perk will be available as the release date nears.
Source: PhoneArena