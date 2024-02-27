T-Mobile Tops Opensignal’s Latest Study as Fastest Operator in North America
Over the weekend, T-Mobile earned a new recognition from a third-party report.
According to the results of Opensignal’s latest Global Mobile Network Experience Report, the Un-carrier is the fastest provider in North America. The report also reveals that Un-carrier also has the best overall video experience in the country.
When it comes to the fastest provider, T-Mobile had an average overall download speeds of 109 Mbps. This is 46.3% compared to Bell at 74.6 Mbps and Telus at 73.1 Mbps.
As for the best overall video experience, T-Mobile scored 62 compared to Verizon’s 57.7 and AT&T’s 56.7 score. This meant that T-Mobile customers had better experience streaming their favorite content compared to the customers of other wireless carriers.
You can read the full results of the report here.
Source: T-Mobile