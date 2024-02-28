T-Mobile’s Scam Shield Technology Fought Off 19 Billion Scam Calls in 2023

Earlier today, T-Mobile released its third annual Scam and Robocall report. In this report, the Un-carrier took a look at the number of reported scam calls in 2023 as well as the trends related to such calls.

A recent report showed that Americans collectively lost $10 billion to scams in 2023. This is the highest number that has ever been reported to the FTC. Despite efforts, scammers continually change their tactics. T-Mobile and other regulators are committed to fighting these fraudulent practices. One way that T-Mobile is doing so is via Scam Schield.

Based on T-Mobile’s recent data on Scam Schield, the service was able to block and identify 19.8 billion calls in 2023. T-Mobile equates this to 628 spam calls every second. Combining its efforts and government intervention, T-Mo customers had a 51% decrease in scam calls compared to 2022.

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, said:

“Scammers are leveling up, but so is T-Mobile’s Scam Shield, allowing us to continuously evolve our technology when our network filters detect a scam call. In 2023, Scam Shield identified a staggering 628 scam calls every second, proving scammers aren’t slowing down. T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology continues to lead the wireless industry in scam protection, helping to keep customers protected from scams with America’s 5G leader.”

T-Mobile promises that they will continue fighting against scam callers and robocallers with the help of AI tools. Thanks to its patented Scam Shield technology, T-Mo customers are getting less of these calls.

You can read the full report here.

Source: T-Mobile