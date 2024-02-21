T-Mobile Will No Longer Offer MLS Season Pass

One of the perks that T-Mobile customers love is unfortunately going away. The Un-carrier offered a free year of Major League Soccer (MLS) Season Pass to customers in 2023. Sadly, the perk won’t be brought back for the 2024 season.

T-Mobile previously launched the free one-year MLS Season Pass subscription in February 2023. The offer was available to use on the Apple TV app. But with the 2024 MLS season kickoff today, the offer will not be available anymore.

CNET confirmed with T-Mobile after a Tweet by TVAnswerman.com. The tweet read:

Looks like Apple and MLS are cracking down on free access to MLS Season Pass this year. Don't see any one month free trial offers, free games, or a free T-Mobile tie-in. Season starts tomorrow.



If they stay with this, it will be a realistic test of how successful it can be. https://t.co/aCjDgzlTDT — The TV Answer Man – Making Television Easy Again! (@TVAnswerMan) February 20, 2024

When T-Mobile offered the free MLS Season Pass, it gave customers unlimited access to all MLS games, with live and on-demand access. Broadcasts in English and Spanish were also available, along with a dedicated crew for every game. This allowed die-hard MLS fans to watch the matches for free and whenever they wanted. Outside of Apple TV, some matches were broadcast on FS1 and Fox.

Now that MLS Season Pass is no longer offered as a perk, users will have to subscribe through Apple TV at $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the whole season. There is an ongoing discount offered to Apple TV Plus subscribers at $12.99 per month or $79.99 for the whole season. Meanwhile, T-Mobile continues to offer free Apple TV Plus to some customers.

T-Mobile will continue to offer MLB.TV. The offer has not yet been announced but it should be finalized just before the season starts.

Source: CNET