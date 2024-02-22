T-Mobile Clarifies That They Were Not Affected by Outage
Around 4:00 AM EST today, there were a number of subscribers who reported having issues with their wireless carrier.
The issues were documented on DownDetector, which showed that the top three major carriers in the country were having issues making calls. There were also reports that customers were also having issues on Cricket Wireless, Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Mint Mobile, Straight Talk, US Cellular, Spectrum, Comcast, Google Fiber, and Starlink.
By 10 AM EST, the issues on other carriers seemed to die down and only AT&T was the reported problem. Verizon and T-Mobile also released their individual statements that they were not affected by the outage. T-Mobile’s statement reads:
“We did not experience an outage. Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks.”
Thankfully, AT&T was able to fully restore the issue by 3:10 PM EST. An investigation into the outage is underway, especially since the FBI and Department of Homeland Security suspect that the carrier was the latest target of a cyberattack.
Source: The Verge