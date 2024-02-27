T-Mobile: To Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
T-Mobile will be resenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference this year. The Un-carrier’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event along with president of marketing, strategy, and products of T-Mobile US, Inc., Mike Katz.
The event will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 3:35 pm ET. If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast around that time. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile