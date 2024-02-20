T-Mobile Makes an Offer to Expedite 2.5 GHz Spectrum Turnover

Back in 2022, T-Mobile won an additional 2.5 GHz spectrum in an auction held by the FCC. The Un-carrier already spent around $304 million in this spectrum, yet never received the licenses since the auction authority of the FCC expired. Ever since then, T-Mobile has been trying its best to get the licenses granted to them.

The last report on the issue was in December when President Joe Biden already signed the 5G SALE Act. Through this, the FCC can finally turnover this spectrum. Unfortunately, there is still a 90-day review period that needs to be passed. Once this period is over, the FCC will reward T-Mobile its airwaves.

As reported by Cord Cutters News, T-Mobile is trying to get this spectrum earlier than this review period. One way it is doing that is to give up its spectrum assets based in Hawaii.

T-Mobile’s senior vice president of policy and government affairs, Edward Smith, wrote a letter to the FCC to inform them of their offer. In its letter, T-Mobile shared that it is open to selling or swapping its owned spectrum in Hawaii so that the issuance of 2.5 GHz licenses can be expedited.

By being able to do this, T-Mobile can broaden its 5G reach further. Even though its 5G service is already the fastest in the US right now, this 2.5 GHz spectrum could even improve the network and offer the service in more locations.

