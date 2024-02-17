Deutsche Telekom Plans to Develop New Phone Without Apps
Deutsche Telekom is working with Brain.ai to create a new phone that comes with zero apps. The two plan to unveil the app at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which will be held in Barcelona later in the month. Through this partnership, the two hope to make computers an extension of the human mind.
The AI phone, as it is called, will break the norm. It is an app-free interface that can predict and generate contextual interface from your own thoughts. In its press release, Deutsche Telekom shared an example. The AI phone concept can work like a concierge. It can “understand your goals and takes care of the details.”
So for example, you give a voice command to “book a flight to the quarterfinals,” the assistant will then make this possible.
Brain.ai and Deutsche Telekom will demo this new phone at the Deutsche Telekom booth on February 26, 2024 at 11:30 am CET. In the meantime, you can check out the press release here.
Source: Deutsche Telekom