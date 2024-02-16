T-Mobile’s Systems Now Fully Restored After Downtime
Earlier today, T-Mobile customers encountered some issues when making calls and text messages.
As reported by The Mobile Report, the problem started around 6am ET on Friday, February 16. The customers who encountered the issue reported getting a “message sending failed” error even though their messages were actually going through. The issue likely affected the confirmation of sent SMS texts. There were also some customers who encountered issues making calls.
Another issue that came up was calling 611. When users called this number, they received an automated message informing them of a technical difficulty.
Customers turned to Reddit to report their issues. DownDetector also showed the time when customers started experiencing the problem.
Shortly after the report was made, T-Mobile started to work on the issue. And soon, the Un-carrier revealed that the issue has already been resolved. They also sent a statement to The Mobile Report informing them of the problem:
“We resolved an issue that caused some customers to experience intermittent issues with texting and calling for a short period overnight. This was related to planned work on our network. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Source: The Mobile Report