T-Mobile Announces 12 Finalists for 2024 T Challenge
T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom have unveiled their finalists for its 2024 T Challenge.
This year, they have called for innovators from different parts of the world to submit ideas on how AI can improve how telecommunication services operate. The winning teams will win cash prizes of up to €225,000 (or US equivalent).
Now that they have unveiled the 12 finalists, the public has an idea on what to expect this year. All finalists also have a chance to explore opportunities from either company.
T-Mobile has given the 12 teams until June to polish their ideas. They will then be presenting their solutions to a panel of judges from both companies in Bonn, Germany, on June 10 and 11, 2024.
Here are the 12 finalists of this year’s T Challenge:
Network Management
- AWS (United Kingdom)
- Invenium (Lithuania)
- Rockfish Data (United Sates)
- Tiami Networks (United States)
- Tietoevery (Ukraine)
- University of Washington (United States)
Customer Experience
- Anymate Me (Germany)
- Katonic AI (Australia)
- NLPearl AI (Israel)
- Tupl (Spain)
Applied AI
- Synthefy (United States)
- GeoSPS (Germany)
You can learn more about these finalists here.
Source: T-Mobile