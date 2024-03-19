Metro by T-Mobile Offering T-Mobile Home Internet Gateway for $9.99
Metro by T-Mobile is giving customers a discount on T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device.
As spotted by Wave7 Research’s Jeff Moore, a photo of the discount was advertised in a Metro by T-Mobile store based in California last March 12th.
According to the promotion, the 5G Gateway is only $9.99 for a limited time period instead of its regular $24.99 price. To get the gateway device at that price, you will need to add home internet to any plan.
The offer also says that you can get your first month of Home Internet for free. After that, you’ll have to pay $50 per month with AutoPay enabled.
You can read more about the offer in this Tweet or head to a nearby Metro store for further information.
Source: Wave7Research