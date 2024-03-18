T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Discount on Gas Reward is Not Working for Everyone Right Now
T-Mobile customers have long enjoyed the perks they get from the Un-carrier’s T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. Apart from discounts and coupons, T-Mobile also has physical items to give away.
Recently, the Un-carrier offered a 10-cent-a-gallon discount on gas. The offer gave customers a total discount of $2 for 20 gallons. Unfortunately, some customers are getting a “glitch in the system” that prohibits them from getting the discounted fuel.
The pop-up error message seen on Reddit informs customers that T-Mo is already working on fixing the glitch. They have also advised customers to try again at a later time.
While there were some customers who were able to find a temporary fix by logging out and logging back in the app, it doesn’t work with everyone. Some customers couldn’t even find the reward on the Un-carrier’s T Life app.
At this point, it might be a good idea to follow T-Mobile’s tip to try again later.
Source: PhoneArena