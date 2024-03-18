T-Mobile Getting Its Network Ready for Total Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipses happen once every 18 months. This year, a total solar eclipse has been slated to happen on April 8th. And T-Mobile is joining in on the festivities of those who plan to watch the spectacular event.

While total solar eclipses are common, they aren’t visible in every part of the world. In fact, this is one that will be visible in parts of the country; which is why tourists are expected to fly in to witness the event. After all, the next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the country is 20 years away.

With the anticipated number of tourists coming in to witness the event, T-Mobile is preparing its network to be stable. It is making sure customers can stay connected as they witness the solar eclipse next month.

One way it is doing this is by deploying additional cell sites for stand-by during high tourist traffic. This helps ensure that customers stay connected to share the eclipse without any interruptions. T-Mobile’s teams will also be conducting real-time network performance monitoring so they can make adjustments as needed.

Source: T-Mobile