T-Mobile & Dialpad Extends Partnership, Unveils Ai Recaps

Together with Dialpad, Inc., T-Mobile has announced that the two companies have extended their three-year exclusive partnership. Additionally, they have announced the release of Ai Recaps.

Through this new AI-enabled feature, Dialpad and Dialpad from T-Mobile business customers get to enjoy precise, customized insights. This is a game-changer for business consumers, thanks to the proprietary conversational data technology of Dialpad.

As explained by Dialpad’s founder and CEO, Craig Walker:

“Ai Recaps isn’t just a feature; it’s a step toward making Ai a tangible reality for businesses and the modern workforce. It revolutionizes professional interactions, ensuring that every critical insight is captured with actionable summaries on every call and meeting. This collaboration is a clear indication of our unwavering resolve to bring Ai’s potential to life, continually innovating and refining our solutions to meet the dynamic needs of our customers.”

The two companies first announced their partnership in 2021. Ever since then, they have been exploring new technologies that would help transform businesses with cutting-edge communication solutions.

With Ai Recaps, Dialpad was able to launch the service to Early Adopter Program (EAP) users this year. Ever since this launch, the company was already able to generate over 50 million Ai Recaps for calls and meetings. This revolutionizes the way professionals work.

To know more about Ai Recaps and Dialpad, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile