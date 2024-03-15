T-Mobile is Giving Away Free Sunglasses Later This Month
T-Mobile Tuesdays is getting ready for spring! With the warmer weather, the Un-carrier wants to make sure that its customers stay protected in this heat, thanks to its upcoming physical freebie.
The Un-carrier is giving away a pair of sunglasses with its signature Magenta branding. The Mobile Report first revealed the Un-carrier’s plan to give sunglasses as its next physical freebie.
Take note, however, these are regular sunglasses. There’s nothing smart about them. They look like Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer glasses without the branding on them. Instead of the iconic Ray-Ban logo, these glasses have incorporated T-Mobile logos on them. They also have magenta arms instead of black arms. The sunglasses also come with a Magenta pouch that looks high-quality and really soft.
These free sunglasses are expected to show up on the T Life app around March 25th.
Source: The Mobile Report