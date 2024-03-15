T-Mobile’s Netflix on Us Perk Doesn’t Allow You to Stream Some Content

Early this year, T-Mobile made changes to its free Netflix perk. All of T-Mobile’s customers were downgraded to Netflix’s Standard with Ads plan instead of Netflix Basic. But it looks like another change has been implemented without any warning.

As reported by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier has “started to restrict some content” on high-paying customers. It turns out that even with ad support, some TV shows and movies on Netflix cannot be streamed by these customers.

Unfortunately, this is not a temporary glitch or error. It’s not even T-Mobile’s fault entirely, instead Netflix’s new change.

Netflix has also been vague about its “lock icon” seen on some TV shows and movies that “aren’t available with your current plan.” As a T-Mobile customer, you will have to check which TV shows and movies you can watch with your Netflix on Us perk.

One option you can do is to upgrade to Netflix’s no-ads Standard or Premium streaming plans. While these will cost you an add-on to your plan, it comes at a discounted price instead of getting a subscription without T-Mobile’s perk.

Source: The Mobile Report