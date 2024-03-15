Report: T-Mobile Implementing Two New Charges Soon
It looks like T-Mobile is implementing new fees to its prepaid channel in the coming days.
According to The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier is getting rid of its Prepaid SIM Starter Kit and replacing it with a one-time Device Connection Charge (DCC) fee. Starting March 21st, you’ll have to pay $25 to activate a new SIM instead of paying the $10 SIM Starter Kit. What’s worse is that eSIM activations will now come with the DCC fee instead of being free.
In addition to the DCC fee, T-Mobile will charge a $5 in-store payment support charge every time you get assistance from their reps at a store. Yes, this is not a one-time fee. It will cost you $5 every time you get help.
The report shares that the in-store payment support charge will be implemented after April 25, 2024.
We’ll have to wait until T-Mobile officially announces these new charges.
Source: The Mobile Report