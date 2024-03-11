T-Mobile Celebrates Women’s History Month Its 5 Women of 5G

The world is celebrating Women’s History Month this March. In line with this, T-Mobile has named five exceptional women making positive changes to the company.

As shared by T-Mobile’s SVP of South Regional Network Engineering and Operations, Jennifer Silveira: “The world of women in technology is so much different than it was 30 years ago, and I’m trying to pay it forward.”

Here are five women being honored by T-Mobile:

Jennifer Silveira, T-Mobile’s SVP of South Regional Network Engineering & Operations

“I never saw my gender as a limitation. I wasn’t raised that way. But I always have authentically believed in the value of building your network. I’ve worked across the organization, and while I don’t have all the answers or consider myself the smartest person in the room, I’m not afraid to ask questions and collaborate. So that has allowed me to mold who I am, who I work with and how I work. When we started Women in Technology in 2016, I thought, ‘Why me?’, but I’ve always taken advantage of the opportunities in front of me and believed in paying it forward or reaching back. And no surprise, what I found was an amazing group of women.”

Ronke Ekwensi, T-Mobile’s Vice President and Chief Data Officer

“Ambition is a good thing to have, and I value my inventory of substantive skillsets. I run my own race and I have a high bar set to be the best version of myself. I remember when I made VP at a previous company and some people asked if I was surprised. No! I had been working toward that for a year. At some point, you have to know your worth and speak up for yourself.”

Dr. Jie Hui, Head of Digital Innovation Lab (InLab) at T-Mobile

“I used to be self-conscious that I may be the only female in the room, but now I don’t see gender as much as I see peers all seeking the same goal. What I want to teach young engineers and technologists is if you have an idea in your mind that you believe in and are passionate about, then drive toward that goal. People will feel that energy and follow. If you feel shy because you think you’re smaller as a woman, people will feel that. You have to do the work internally first and I believe that women supporting women has a lot to do with helping begin that work.”

Terri Oscar, Senior Engineer, T-Mobile’s Cybersecurity Incident Response Team

“As a Black woman in cybersecurity, I have often been the only one with curly, course hair and melanin skin. I feel I’ve had to prove myself over and over and, honestly, it’s not only in the workforce, but also in professional events I’ve attended and while I was in graduate school. There are so many occasions where it becomes a little intense knowing you’re always that small percentage number. I want to change the narrative, the outlook, and create a sense of belonging.”

Edwige Robinson, T-Mobile’s SVP of the Central Regional Network Engineering & Operations

“Sometimes in life, you have to be your own hero. You have to be willing to fight for yourself and for others and trust that you have what it takes. From that point, the mentors and advocates will come.”

You can read more about these women and how T-Mobile is honoring them here.

Source: T-Mobile