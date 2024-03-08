Report: T-Mobile Reduced Its DCC Fee to $5/Line
If you’ve been hesitant to open a new family account on T-Mobile because of its Device Connection Charge, today’s news might convince you to make a move. According to a leaked document shared by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier has reduced the price of the DCC fee for new line activations.
Instead of paying $35 per line on a new activation, you will only have to pay $5 for every line. This is a pretty big discount since it can greatly reduce the cost you need to pay to have a new line of service activated.
The discounted fee is only applicable to new lines of service. Upgrades will still cost $35 per line.
Right now, there’s no word on when this discounted DCC fee will end. But if you are thinking of switching to T-Mobile, this is a great reason to do so.
Source: The Mobile Report