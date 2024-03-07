Here’s How to Check if Your Area is Getting T-Mobile’s 5G Boost

Yesterday, T-Mobile announced that it is working on activating its 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum that it won from the FCC’s Auction 108 in 2022. But until recently, T-Mobile could not use the spectrum. After a long wait and President Biden’s 5G SALE Act, Congress was able to allow the FCC to issue the license.

With this announcement, T-Mobile says that its 60 million subscribers will be able to enjoy a “5G boost where you travel, work, or play.” While this sounds promising, T-Mobile has not announced the exact date when this will be available. But it is said to be available in “the coming days.”

Thankfully, you can use T-Mobile’s coverage map to check if you will be getting the speed boost. All you need to do is input your address and press the button. As used as an example by PhoneArena, if your area is getting T-Mo’s slower 5G Extended Coverage, this will likely mean that you could be getting the additional mid–band 2.5GHz airwaves promised by the Un-carrier. Additionally, those in rural areas can expect an improvement in their 5G service.

You can also keep checking the coverage map in the coming days to see if T-Mobile’s 5G boost has already been activated.

Source: PhoneArena