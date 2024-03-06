T-Mobile Activates Auction 108 Spectrum, Expect 5G Boost in Coming Days
T-Mobile has great news for its customers and investors. After years of waiting, the Un-carrier has finally activated the 2.5GHz spectrum that it won in auction 108 in 2022.
Now that the spectrum has been activated, it is able to expand its Ultra Capacity 5G coverage to various communities. It also helps increase Ultra Capacity 5G bandwidth in several places in the country, even in rural areas. What this means is that you should expect to see an immediate performance boost once the spectrum comes online in the next few days.
T-Mobile’s CEO, Mike Sievert, said:
“Thanks to years of planning, T-Mobile is ready to put this spectrum to use right now for millions of our customers, delivering game changing Ultra Capacity 5G to more people and increasing speed and performance for others. This type of execution is exactly why T-Mobile is the new network leader in the U.S., and we continue to give customers the greatest value at the same time.”
This has been a long-awaited boost in 5G coverage and performance since the release of the spectrum has been in limbo for quite some time. But thanks to the 5G SALE Act, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was able to grant licenses from previous auctions.
Source: T-Mobile