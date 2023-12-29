T-Mobile Gets Good News from the FCC
Just before the year ends, T-Mobile has received good news from the FCC. For some time now, T-Mobile has been waiting for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to issue the spectrum license it won in a previous auction. But because the FCC has had no authority to issue such licenses for decades, this became a problem for the Un-Carrier.
Thankfully, the 5G SALE Act passed Congress and has been signed by President Joe Biden into law. While it reinstate the FCC’s ability to auction spectrum, it gives them the authority to grant licenses from previous auctions.
With this good news, T-Mobile will finally be able to build its network using spectrum 108. This spectrum will allow the Un-carrier to expand its network in rural countries and its reach for Home internet.
The next step left is to wait for when this spectrum will go live.
Source: The Mobile Report