T-Mobile: Implementing Fine on Spammers and Scammers That Use Its Network
2024 is just a couple of days away yet we’re still seeing several individuals receiving spam texts. If you’re a smartphone user, you know the struggle all too well. Thankfully, T-Mobile is doing something to address this problem.
As spotted by Cord Cutters News, the Un-carrier will be imposing a fine against third-party organizations that use its network to send illegal texts, scams, and spam messages. The fine that will be imposed will depend on the category of the text. This is how T-Mobile is breaking down these fines:
- Tier 1: For phishing, smishing, and social engineering ($2,000)
- Tier 2: For illegal content ($1,000)
- Tier 3: For all other violations ($500)
While this is a good initiative, we can’t expect spam and scam texts to completely disappear. But we’re hoping that the number of such texts will largely decrease. More importantly, spammers and scammers will steer clear of marketing companies like Vonage to communicate with potential customers.
Here’s hoping it will help get rid of this problem.
Source: Cord Cutters News