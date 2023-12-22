Report: T-Mobile Giving Out Free Lines to “Targeted Customers”

If you’re the type of person who enjoys getting freebies, no matter how small they are, you might enjoy T-Mobile’s new promotion. As shared by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier is currently giving out free lines to customers.

Internal documents about the promotion show that T-Mobile has selected some customers to offer a new line to their accounts for free. We don’t really know what T-Mo’s criteria was for choosing the customers who will be eligible for the offer. But the document shows that the offer is available to “targeted customers.”

If you are eligible and decide to take up on this new offer, T-Mobile will credit back the amount for the line’s monthly bill as long as you maintain eligibility.

The offer is only for a free line. This means that you will need to Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) so you can use it.

To check if you are eligible for this offer, you can reach out to T-Mobile by visiting one of their stores. If the representative doesn’t seem to know what this offer is, you can refer him to the internal document entitled “OR18818.”

This offer will likely be available for a limited time only.

Source: The Mobile Report