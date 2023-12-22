Report: T-Mobile Customer Care Agents Will Try to Get You to Stay With a Discount 

T-Mobile currently has an offer in place for customers who are thinking about leaving the platform. So if you’re considering doing this, you might be interested in hearing out the Un-carrier’s new offer.

As leaked documents obtained by The Mobile Report show, T-Mo currently has two different promotions for customers who threaten to quit. The company’s customer care agents can offer either of these two “Stay Magenta” promotions to them.

You can either be offered a $10 discount on your bill for a total of six months or a $25 discount for the next couple of months. The “Stay Magenta” offer, however, is only available to eligible customers.

Once you say yes to either of these offers, the agent will apply the discount to your bill as a credit. So when you maintain an active voice service for the duration agreed upon, you’ll be able to save money on your plan.

The report shares that only customer care agents can offer and activate these discounts. If you head over to a T-Mobile store and speak with an in-store representative, you won’t be able to get the offer. You can only get an offer for the promotion over the phone or the T-Force app chat.

If you’re struggling with your T-Mobile bill, this offer just might help you out.

Source: The Mobile Report