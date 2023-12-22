T-Mobile Shares Winter Tips to Keep Your Phone Optimized

The cold season is upon us! And if you’re finding this winter season extra chilly, T-Mobile has shared some tips on how to ensure your tech devices stay frost-free. This is particularly true if you plan to travel to a place with colder temperatures. Here are some tips to make your device work its best:

Keep it charged

Did you know that the battery on your phone, smartwatch, and other devices can be affected if you charge it in a temperature below 32 degrees? This can apparently reduce the efficiency of your battery. And as a result, you’ll have slower charging rates and a shorter overall battery lifespan.

To avoid this, T-Mo advises to make sure your device reaches room temperature for at least 30 minutes before plugging it in. You can also activate battery-saving mode on your phone.

Keep your device cozy

Your device’s battery loves to stay warm too. So if you’re going outside, make sure to tuck it inside your jeans or jacket pocket.

You can opt to use ear buds or Bluetooth-powered headphones when taking quick calls. This way, you can keep your phone dry.

Invest in accessories

You can also use winter accessories, such as a thermal case or pouch to protect your phone. These accessories are not waterproof, however, so make sure to avoid getting your device wet.

For the winter season, T-Mobile is making sure that its sites are ready with more backup power. This way, they can reduce the number of service interruptions that may happen during this season.

You can read more of T-Mobile’s tips here.

Source: T-Mobile