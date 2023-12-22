T-Mobile Unveils Targeted Phone Offer to Select Customers

T-Mobile has launched a targeted phone offer that is exclusive to select customers. Because of this, it is not heavily advertising the promotion. It is only available to customers who meet specific criteria.

The Mobile Report shares that the Un-carrier uses “segment” codes to check whether a customer is eligible for the offer. If you would like to check, you can visit or call a local store.

The good thing about the phone offer is that it is eligible for upgrades. You also don’t need to get a new line to be eligible for the offer.

Here are the available phones under T-Mo’s targeted promotion:

$700 off Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro with trade in any condition

$800 off Apple, Samsung, or Google with device trade in

While the first promotion is limited to specific devices, the $800 off discount accepts any device trade-in as long as it is in good condition. The publication reports that even flip phones that are still working can be accepted.

You can check out more details about this promotion by visiting or calling a local T-Mobile store. You just might be eligible to get a new device just before the year ends.

Source: The Mobile Report