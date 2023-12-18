T-Mobile Releases Tutorial for One-Handed QWERTY Typing

Did you know that you can type on your hand with one hand? Yes, you read that right. You actually have an option to type on your smartphone using one hand. And today, T-Mobile has shared how you can set up your phone for one-handed QWERTY typing.

Whether you’re right- or left-handed, you can customize your device. Thanks to T-Mobile’s video, you can easily select the setting you want to type with one hand.

The video comes with directions on how you can move your keyboard closer to the side of the screen you wish to type on. So if you are left-handed, you just move the keyboard to the left side of the screen. If you are right-handed, move it to the right side. If you tap on the arrow on the opposite side, your keyboard will return to normal.

Meanwhile, if you are using an Android device, customizing this setting comes a bit more complicated. But the easiest way to do it is to look for Settings and “one-handed typing”. Under Gboard, you will see “One-handed mode.” Simply tap on this and look for the One-handed mode on the Layout heading.

You can watch the full tutorial here:

Source: PhoneArena