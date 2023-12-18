T-Mobile Highlights Directed Machines’ Innovative LCRs
Earlier today, T-Mobile highlighted one company that is making an innovation in its industry. Seattle-based Directed Machines is working to utilize technology and wireless connectivity to improve agriculture and land management.
In its interview with the company’s COO, Dan Abramson, the executive shared how its technology helps the industry. The company manufactures Land Care Robots (LCRs), which are designed to perform different jobs, such as hauling, mowing, surveillance, grading, plowing, and predator control. To achieve sustainability, these machines are solar-electric-powered.
This is the company’s goal to help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate the climate crisis. And while the use of synthetic herbicides and fossil fuels continue to be a problem, their fleet of Land Care Robots can already make an impact in lowering this problem. LCRs are fully solar-electric, which means they do not emit any greenhouse gases. And since they are nearly silent, they don’t create noise pollution.
Thankfully, the company has been able to sell and deploy robots in various fields, including golf courses, transportation departments, farms, solar farms, nurseries, and many more.
Get to know more about Directed Machines and its LCRs in this interview with T-Mobile.
Source: T-Mobile