T-Mobile’s BOGO Offer on Voice Lines is Still Available
T-Mobile has an ongoing buy one, get one (BOGO) promotion for voice lines.
According to The Mobile Report, the BOGO line offer was released a week before Thanksgiving. The offer is currently still available with no end date in sight.
If you’re interested in this BOGO offer, you can get a free voice line when you activate two new voice lines on a qualifying plan. Some of the eligible plans include T-Mobile’s Go5G Next, T-Mobile ONE, Magenta, and Essentials.
T-Mobile for Business customers can also get the offer but for one to 12 voice lines plan only. T-Mobile employees are also eligible for this offer, which is pretty great for their loyal service to the Un-carrier.
While T-Mobile has not revealed when the offer will expire, it’s important to note that these don’t last too long. So make sure to check if the offer is still valid before getting it.
Source: The Mobile Report