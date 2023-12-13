Metro by T-Mobile Now Offers Motorola razr in Summer Lilac Color
Metro by T-Mobile is now offering the motorola razr in Summer Lilac color. The device will be available starting Thursday, December 14, and will be available while supplies last.
As T-Mobile shares, the motorola razr will be available for only $99.99 at Metro by T-Mobile. This is, by far, the lowest price of the device in prepaid. But you can only get the device at that price when you bring your number to Metro.
The prepaid brand shares that you can also get a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after three monthly payments. Metro will also be covering activation fees to make switching a seamless experience.
Source: T-Mobile