T-Mobile Tops Retail Experience Study for 12th Consecutive Time

The results are in! And once again, T-Mobile proves to be the leader when it comes to providing retail experience to customers.

Earlier today, the results of J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Wireless Retail Experience Study–Volume 2. Previously, this study was called the Wireless Purchase Experience Study. Despite the name change, the study checks out the different wireless firms that were able to provide enough information to customers prior to purchasing a wireless plan or device.

As PhoneArena pointed out, this is the 12th consecutive time that T-Mobile topped the list for mobile network operators with 842 points. Following it is AT&T (824) and Verizon (821).

Meanwhile for MVNOs, AT&T”s Cricket Wireless took the top spot for the 4th consecutive time. It was able to top Metro by T-Mobile by only three points (856 vs 853). Next to this is Xfinity Mobile (850), Spectrum Mobile (837), and Boost Mobile (827).

When it comes to value among MVNOs, Consumer Cellular topped the list with a score of 894. It is followed by Mint Mobile (877), Google Fi (865), Straight Talk (837), and Tracfone (813).

A total of 12,478 customers were part of those surveyed in the study, which was conducted between January and June 2023. You can read the whole results of the study here.

Source: PhoneArena