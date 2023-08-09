T-Mobile Executive Exits Company, Employees Worry About Possible Layoffs

An executive’s departure at T-Mobile seems to be raising concerns about upcoming employee layoffs. These concerns are valid and are enough to make employees feel the burden.

As revealed by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile’s Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Marcus East, has either left or will be leaving his role by the end of August. East was in charge of “leading a talented team of designers, digital marketers, engineers, product specialists, and technologists.”

TheLayoff has reported on the same departure, with claims that East was “not a fit for the company” after failed visions for the company. Insiders also suggest that the role could be filled by Néstor Cano, a current T-Mobile EVP and Digital Officer. However, this has not yet been announced by T-Mobile.

The report also suggests that there will be other layoffs, particularly in training, resource planning, and back-end teams. Another claim says that layoffs will likely happen in September and into October, several of which will be involved in Individual Contributor roles like store management, or Mobile Experts.

This, however, is uncertain and based on TheLayoff and Reddit comments. We’ll have to wait until T-Mo makes an official announcement.



Source: The Mobile Report