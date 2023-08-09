T-Mobile Makes $10,000 Donation Each to 5 Non-Profits in Puerto Rico
T-Mobile has made an important contribution to select nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico. This is the Un-carrier’s way of showing its commitment in the territory.
Employees of T-Mobile Puerto Rico chose five local nonprofits who will receive $10,000 each as a donation from the Un-carrier. The chosen organizations include the following:
- El Comedor de la Kennedy – An organization working to eradicate food insecurity in the country
- Pediatric Hospital Foundation – The Fundación Hospital Pediátrico cares for over 8,500 children a year, 90% of which come from families with limited resources.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico – Provides after-school programs and services to children and youth between 6 to 18 years old by offering a safe and creative place where they develop as leaders who achieve their academic, personal, and professional goals.
- San Francisco de Asis Animal Shelter – The first animal sanctuary in the west side of Puerto Rico. They are also one of four shelters on the island that does not apply euthanasia.
- My Brother’s Workshop USVI – A non-profit organization that brings hope, healing, and purpose to at-risk youth in the USVI through a holistic approach of mentorship, education, counseling, on-the-job training and job placement.
In the announcement, T-Mobile President, Jon Freier, said:
“Our Puerto Rico team is unlike any other. For years, they have led the way in showcasing how localized partnerships can provide unmatched opportunities to grow our brand while providing best-in-class experiences. Puerto Rico has been the example to follow in so many ways! So, it’s no surprise they continue to deliver an outsized contribution to our business.”
T-Mobile Puerto Rico VP and General Manager, Jorge Martel, also said:
“T-Mobile Puerto Rico recognizes the hard work and commitment of these organizations and their volunteers. I am proud of the dedication our employees put in every day at their jobs and in their communities. We are building something truly amazing as we make meaningful investments in our network, our customers and our people and we won’t stop.”
You can learn more about the initiative here.
Source: T-Mobile