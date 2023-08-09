T-Mobile Responds to Ongoing Wildfires in Maui
The ongoing wildfires across the island of Maui are causing much havoc and destruction to its residents, particularly those in the areas of Lahaina, Kihei, and Kula. And as such, T-Mobile has extended help to make sure these customers, communities, and first responders get the assistance they need.
In an announcement, T-Mobile shared that its Emergency Management Team has been staying on top of things and monitoring the fire. When needed, they are ready to deploy portable satellite and microwave solutions so that service can be restored in the affected areas. At this time, however, travel in and around the island has been restricted, especially in affected areas. As soon as the restrictions are lifted, T-Mobile will be ready to mobilize its teams.
Right now, T-Mobile’s cell sites are operational. But there are some customers who are experiencing outages with commercial power. Once conditions allow, T-Mobile will be deploying portable generators so that these sites can get temporary power.
Source: T-Mobile