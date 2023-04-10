T-Mobile marks a decade of Un-carrier moves

It’s been 10 years since T-Mobile rolled out its Un-carrier branding. And ever since then, they have been able to deliver over 20 Un-carrier moves. In line with this celebration, T-Mobile’s CEO, Mike Sievert, looks back at the company’s achievements over the past decade.

The wireless carrier is looking back at its success today as it celebrates its 10th anniversary ever since Music Freedom in 2014. This was the start of T-Mobile’s unlimited service for its customers. Back then, carriers charged their customers for every song streamed. Instead, T-Mobile hooked its customers with the top music streaming service of their choice, without data charges.

Ever since then, the Un-carrier has moved to abolish data limits forever. This was evident in 2016, when T-Mo rolled out its Unlimited Talk, Text & Data plan. Other carriers then followed T-Mobile’s move.

Another move that T-Mobile’s Un-carrier did was in 2022 when it rolled out Coverage Beyond. Through this, travelers were able to stay connected even when they’re up on a plane in the air.

Not to mention, T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020 gave the Un-carrier the best position by bridging together value and network.

“We’ve accomplished so much over the past 10 years and even in the last three years, but we won’t stop now! We are a company on the move, storming and prioritizing to do BETTER and do MORE for customers.”

Today, T-Mobile covers 98% of Americans thanks to its 5G network. Third party groups have even recognized T-Mo as the overall network leader.

You can read more of Mike Sievert’s blog here.

Source: T-Mobile